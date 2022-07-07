Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($38.75) to GBX 3,000 ($36.33) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($55.70) to GBX 4,200 ($50.86) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,812.50.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

