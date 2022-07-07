Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Increased to GBX 645 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 618 ($7.48) to GBX 645 ($7.81) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.39) to GBX 620 ($7.51) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.57) to GBX 510 ($6.18) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.