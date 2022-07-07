Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.96.

Shares of BK opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

