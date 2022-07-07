SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEB from SEK 120 to SEK 117 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded SEB from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SEB from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SEB from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

OTC:SEBYF opened at C$95.90 on Wednesday. SEB has a 1 year low of C$95.90 and a 1 year high of C$179.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.49.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc.

