Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. Aflac has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

