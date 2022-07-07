Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.87.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 530,230 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

