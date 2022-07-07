IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

TSE IMV opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58. IMV has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$3.01. The firm has a market cap of C$71.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

