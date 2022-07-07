Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $669.70.
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $471.64 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.95.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
