Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $669.70.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $471.64 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.95.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 29.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

