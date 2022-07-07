Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $805.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.96. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

