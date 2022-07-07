Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after buying an additional 70,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

