Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Citigroup

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.24.

NYSE HP opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 197,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after acquiring an additional 114,270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $6,304,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

