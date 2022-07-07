ABB (NYSE:ABB) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABB. StockNews.com cut ABB from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.37.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ABB has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.