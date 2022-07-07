Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Mizuho

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -144.37 and a beta of 1.19. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -619.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $136,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

