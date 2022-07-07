Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alexco Resource from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Alexco Resource to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.73.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexco Resource will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 207.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 315.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 49.0% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 108,877 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.