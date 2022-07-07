Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.16%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

