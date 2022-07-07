State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

