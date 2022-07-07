State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 690.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 623,258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 727.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 564,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,642.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after buying an additional 474,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DCI opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

