Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,287,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,365,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,919,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,246,000 after buying an additional 57,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 540,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,266,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $114.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

