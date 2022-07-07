State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $962,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Healthcare Services Group worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 175,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 94,417 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 749,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 82,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 193.19%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.