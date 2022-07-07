State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 290 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Gibraltar Industries worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,043,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,059,000 after purchasing an additional 96,381 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,389,000 after buying an additional 39,975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,411,000 after acquiring an additional 552,274 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 806,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after acquiring an additional 78,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 790,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROCK opened at $39.27 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 1,600 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $483,983.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

