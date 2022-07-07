Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $191.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

