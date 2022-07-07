Cooper Financial Group Invests $424,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 84,669 shares in the last quarter.

FNOV opened at $34.46 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62.

