Cooper Financial Group Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,855 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Splunk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,294 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK stock opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.49.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,364 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. UBS Group dropped their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.95.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

