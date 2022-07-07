Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,650 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.09) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.51) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,779 ($33.65) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,785.27 ($33.73).

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,008 ($24.32) on Wednesday. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.78). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,252.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £147.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 862.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

