Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 60,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.50 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.