Cooper Financial Group Buys 168 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.07 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

