Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 876,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,619,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.