The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

