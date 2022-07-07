Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 710 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.00.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $372.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

