Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $39.33 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

