Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.09. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $11.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.46 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 335,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,240.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

