Marta R. Thoma Sells 5,435,865 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) Director Marta R. Thoma sold 5,435,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $4,457,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $9,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $5,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,353,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after buying an additional 639,116 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 540,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

