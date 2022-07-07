Horacio Rozanski Sells 40,000 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,939,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Horacio Rozanski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $91.91 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $5,470,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

