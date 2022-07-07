Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 1,428,571 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,038,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,864.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.87. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
