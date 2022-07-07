Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 1,428,571 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,038,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,864.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.87. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

