Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Purchases C$2,011,593.96 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,011,593.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 865,804 shares in the company, valued at C$48,589,613.12.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$53.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$45.46 and a 12-month high of C$81.25.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 8.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNR shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

