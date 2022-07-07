Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) CEO Sells 12,600 Shares of Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toro stock opened at $78.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $115.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Toro by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,619,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,759,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,930,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

