Xuong Nguyen Sells 11,262 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

StoneX Group stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $81.05.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 426,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

