Xuong Nguyen Sells 11,262 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
StoneX Group stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $81.05.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
