Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells $1,300,882.18 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $1,300,882.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,760,086.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $93.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

