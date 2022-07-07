Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.
- On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $316,740.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $315,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $159.56 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
