Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $316,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $315,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $159.56 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

