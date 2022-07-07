NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO John W. Ketchum Buys 12,909 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NEE opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 58,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 40,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.