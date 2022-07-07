Diane L. Cafritz Sells 18,092 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.55. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarMax by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

