Lloyd Howell, Jr. Sells 8,129 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $731,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,425,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BAH opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $93.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

