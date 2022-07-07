Enrique Lores Sells 34,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HPQ stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

