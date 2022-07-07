Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Sells $1,183,548.00 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $338,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 342,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 132,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

