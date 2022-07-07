Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) PT at $45.20

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after buying an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $31.91 on Friday. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 86.40%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

