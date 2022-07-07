Contrasting Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Planet Labs PBC and Satellogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 5 0 3.00 Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.86%. Satellogic has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Satellogic.

Volatility and Risk

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Satellogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 9.67 -$137.12 million N/A N/A Satellogic $4.25 million 95.74 -$117.74 million N/A N/A

Satellogic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC N/A -39.61% -21.12% Satellogic N/A N/A -58.61%

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats Satellogic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Satellogic (Get Rating)

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

