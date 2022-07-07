Analysts Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Target Price at $307.00

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $247.73 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $188.33 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.