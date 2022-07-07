Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $81,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,530,000 after acquiring an additional 481,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 172,241 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $11,867,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $11,141,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

