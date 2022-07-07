The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $30.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.07.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,251,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AZEK by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after buying an additional 1,149,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AZEK by 920.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 799,760 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,871,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 466.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,702,000 after buying an additional 725,108 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZEK opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

