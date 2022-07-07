Cooper Financial Group Purchases 1,203 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Hologic were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,584,000 after acquiring an additional 423,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,486,000 after acquiring an additional 398,923 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,346,000 after acquiring an additional 404,349 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

